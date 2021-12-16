Russia Confirms 28,486 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 28,486 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,131,646, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 28,486 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,131,646, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 28,486 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,089 cases (7.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.28%.

Moscow registered 3,322 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,992 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,262 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,133 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 294,024.

In the same 24 hours, 37,155 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,876,788.

