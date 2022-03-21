UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 28,709 New COVID-19 Cases, 409 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Faizan Hashmi Published March 21, 2022 | 02:44 PM

Russia Confirms 28,709 New COVID-19 Cases, 409 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 28,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brought the total to 17,611,401 cases, and 409 new deaths, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia has confirmed 28,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brought the total to 17,611,401 cases, and 409 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 28,709 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 409 people have died," the center said.

The response center also said that 61,938 people have recovered, which is 17.1 % less than the day prior.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours totaled 2,187, which is 14.3% less than the day prior.

Related Topics

Russia Died

Recent Stories

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand expecting first ch ..

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand expecting first child

11 minutes ago
 PSL helped me a lot for evaluation for internation ..

PSL helped me a lot for evaluation for international debut: Jofra Archer

21 minutes ago
 Washington and London ready to resume trade talks ..

Washington and London ready to resume trade talks in Baltimore

5 seconds ago
 China Aviation Authority Confirms Boeing 737 Crash

China Aviation Authority Confirms Boeing 737 Crash

6 seconds ago
 Five injured in road mishap

Five injured in road mishap

8 seconds ago
 PTI's remarkable progress in health, education sec ..

PTI's remarkable progress in health, education sectors unmatched with past gover ..

9 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>