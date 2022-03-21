Russia Confirms 28,709 New COVID-19 Cases, 409 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 28,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brought the total to 17,611,401 cases, and 409 new deaths, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russia has confirmed 28,709 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which brought the total to 17,611,401 cases, and 409 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 28,709 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 409 people have died," the center said.

The response center also said that 61,938 people have recovered, which is 17.1 % less than the day prior.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past 24 hours totaled 2,187, which is 14.3% less than the day prior.