UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 30,209 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:20 PM

Russia Confirms 30,209 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 30,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,925,806, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,925,806, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,209 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,247 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow registered 2,948 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,111 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,616 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,181 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 286,004.

In the same 24 hours, 35,794 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,637,861.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world ..

Bill Gates visits Expo 2020 Dubai, urges the world to attain sustainable develop ..

15 minutes ago
 Djokovic Will Not Get Special Permission to Take P ..

Djokovic Will Not Get Special Permission to Take Part in Australian Open - Prime ..

3 minutes ago
 S. Korea to administer COVID-19 booster shot to fo ..

S. Korea to administer COVID-19 booster shot to foreign nationals

3 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index opens lower Thursday

ChiNext Index opens lower Thursday

3 minutes ago
 Chinese archaeological finding ranks in top 10 of ..

Chinese archaeological finding ranks in top 10 of 2021

3 minutes ago
 Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peacef ..

Serbia, Russia Sign Agreement on Center for Peaceful Atom - Innovation Minister

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.