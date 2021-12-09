Russia Confirms 30,209 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 30,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,925,806, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,209 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,925,806, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,209 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,247 cases (7.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow registered 2,948 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,111 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,616 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,181 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 286,004.

In the same 24 hours, 35,794 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,637,861.