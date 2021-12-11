UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 30,288 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 01:52 PM

Russia Confirms 30,288 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,986,967, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,288 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,986,967, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,288 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,408 cases (8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.

31%.

Moscow registered 3,140 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,045 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,833 new cases.

The response center reported 1,171 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 288,351.

In the same 24 hours, 36,446 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,709,964.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the co ..

Rana Sana says incompetent group is heading the country towards destruction

8 minutes ago
 Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS ..

Modi regime intensifies its Hindutva agenda of RSS in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2 ..

China to deepen supply-side structural reform in 2022

2 minutes ago
 World-famed blogger Sam reaches Pakistan as PIA's ..

World-famed blogger Sam reaches Pakistan as PIA's 'special guest'

2 minutes ago
 800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islama ..

800 more cops deputed at police stations of Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Vis ..

Greek Deputy Foreign, Development Ministers to Visit US on December 11-19 - Mini ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.