Russia Confirms 30,726 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 30,726 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 29,230 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 10,834,260, the Federal response center said on Monday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 7,529 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 4,132, and the Moscow region with 3,388 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 670 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 321,990.

In the same period, 19,756 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,878,371, according to the response center.