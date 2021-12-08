Russia Confirms 30,752 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia has confirmed 30,752 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,895,597, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 30,752 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,895,597, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 30,752 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,292 cases (7.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.31%.

Moscow registered 3,004 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,209 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,854 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,179 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 284,823.

In the same 24 hours, 36,976 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,602,067.

