Russia Confirms 31,252 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Russia has confirmed 31,252 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,865,512, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 31,252 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,865,512, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 30,726 on Monday and 29,230 on Sunday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 8,342 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 4,078, and the Moscow region with 2,754 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 688 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 322,678.

In the same period, 24,564 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,902,935, according to the response center.

