Russia Confirms 32,136 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,136 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,833,749, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,136 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,561 cases (8.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.33%.

Moscow registered 3,134 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,412 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,215 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,184 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 282,462.

In the same 24 hours, 28,070 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,530,476.