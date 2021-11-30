Russia Confirms 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,648 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,636,881, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,648 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,247 cases (6.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow registered 2,788 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by the Moscow region with 2,215 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 2,103 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,229 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 275,193.

In the same 24 hours, 33,442 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,329,253.