UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 32,837 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 01:53 PM

Russia Confirms 32,837 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Russia has confirmed 32,837 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,669,718, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,837 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,350 cases (7.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.

Moscow registered 2,757 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,419 new cases, and the Moscow region with 2,008 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,226 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 276,419.

In the same 24 hours, 35,679 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,364,932.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi enters top five in ICC Men’s Test ..

Shaheen Afridi enters top five in ICC Men’s Test Player Ranking

2 minutes ago
 NATO Trying to Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn I ..

NATO Trying to Drag Ukraine Into Its Orbit, Turn It Into 'Anti-Russia' - Lavrov

3 minutes ago
 Putin May Discuss Ankara's Proposal to Mediate Bet ..

Putin May Discuss Ankara's Proposal to Mediate Between Moscow, Kiev With Erdogan ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lav ..

Russia Ready to Mediate in 'Normandy Format' - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before E ..

US Needs to Settle Its Outstanding Issues Before Engaging in 'Export of Democrac ..

5 minutes ago
 Japan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump Fr ..

Japan Makes Representation to US Over Fuel Dump From F-16 Fighter Near Residenti ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.