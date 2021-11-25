UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 33,796 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,468,189, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,796 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,468,189, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 33,796 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,340 cases (6.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.

36%.

Moscow registered 3,349 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 1,538 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,483 new cases.

The response center reported 1,238 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 269,057.

In the same 24 hours, 38,450 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,164,826.

