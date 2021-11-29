Russia Confirms 33,860 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,860 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,604,233, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 33,860 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,562 cases (7.6%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.35%.

Moscow registered 3,434 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by the Moscow region with 2,236 new cases, and Saint Petersburg with 2,181 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,209 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 273,964.

In the same 24 hours, 27,700 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,295,811.