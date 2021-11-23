Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has confirmed 33,996 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,400,835, the federal response center said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 33,996 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,400,835, the Federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 33,996 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,024 cases (6.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.

36%.

Moscow registered 2,749 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 1,871 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,529 new cases.

The response center reported 1,243 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 266,579.

In the same 24 hours, 36,051 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,089,694.