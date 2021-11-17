UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 36,626 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Confirms 36,626 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,182,538, the response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 36,626 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,182,538, the response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 36,626 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,335 cases (6.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.40%.

Moscow registered 2,966 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,793 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,785 new cases.

The response center reported record 1,247 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 259,084.

In the same 24 hours, 36,388 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,882,836.

Related Topics

Russia Samara Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid sur ..

U.S. retail sales rise 1.7 pct in October amid surging inflation

2 minutes ago
 New Zealand's producer prices increase

New Zealand's producer prices increase

2 minutes ago
 Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament f ..

Harbhajan Singh announces his team of tournament for T20 World cup

22 minutes ago
 US Citizen Reed Imprisoned in Russia Ends Hunger S ..

US Citizen Reed Imprisoned in Russia Ends Hunger Strike - Lawyer

2 minutes ago
 PTI parliamentary party reposed full confidence in ..

PTI parliamentary party reposed full confidence in leadership of PM: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to Take Par ..

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to Take Part in US-Russia Visa Talks - So ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.