Russia Confirms 38,420 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Mon 15th November 2021 | 02:23 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) Russia has confirmed 38,420 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,109,094, the response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 38,420 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,664 cases (6.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.42%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,789 infections. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,968 cases, and the Moscow region with 2,666 cases.

The response center reported 1,211 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 256,597.

In the same 24 hours, 27,972 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,812,557.

