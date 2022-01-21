Russia Confirms 49,513 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 49,513 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,987,774, the Federal response center said on Friday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 38,850 on Thursday and 33,899 on Wednesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 15,987 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 5,922, and the Moscow region with 4,424 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 692 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 324,752.

In the same period, 24,719 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,975,052, according to the response center.