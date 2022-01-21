UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 49,513 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Russia Confirms 49,513 New Cases of COVID-19 in Past 24 Hours - Federal Response Center

Russia has confirmed 49,513 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,987,774, the federal response center said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 49,513 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,987,774, the Federal response center said on Friday.

In comparison, the number of new COVID-19 cases was estimated at 38,850 on Thursday and 33,899 on Wednesday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 15,987 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 5,922, and the Moscow region with 4,424 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 692 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 324,752.

In the same period, 24,719 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,975,052, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Phone Talks With Erdogan Not in Putin's Schedule Y ..

Phone Talks With Erdogan Not in Putin's Schedule Yet - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 Coronavirus getting perilous in Punjab :1886 cases ..

Coronavirus getting perilous in Punjab :1886 cases on Friday

1 minute ago
 Putin, Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment ..

Putin, Maduro Did Not Discuss Issue of Deployment of Russian Bases in Venezuela

1 minute ago
 Court awards death penalty in murder case:

Court awards death penalty in murder case:

3 minutes ago
 New case of Dengue virus reported in Pb

New case of Dengue virus reported in Pb

3 minutes ago
 German Government to Discuss Ukraine, European Sec ..

German Government to Discuss Ukraine, European Security During Meeting on Friday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.