Russia Confirms 5,500 New COVID-19 Cases, 132 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has reported 5,500 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, nine more than the day prior, bringing the cumulative tally to over 18.2 million, and 132 new deaths, the federal response center said on Saturday

"Over the past day, 5,500 new COVID-19 cases were detected and 132 people have died," the center said.

Russia's cumulative total has reached 18,222,219 cases.

The response center added that 8,649 people have recovered, marking an 8% decrease compared to Friday. The number of hospitalizations over the past day across Russia totaled 2,562, almost 10% less than the day prior.

A total of 41 Russian regions saw a decrease in the numbers of hospitalized patients, while in 37 this tally grew. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions.