UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 65,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 655 Deaths - Response Center

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2022 | 03:25 PM

Russia Confirms 65,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 655 Deaths - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 65,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 63,205 on Sunday, and 655 deaths, down from 679 the day before, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 65,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 63,205 on Sunday, and 655 deaths, down from 679 the day before, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"In total, 65,109 new cases were detected.

655 people died in past day," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 5,970 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 3.9% decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 21,714 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Died Same Sunday From

Recent Stories

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camp ..

Arsenal among 16 international football teams camping in Dubai in the first mont ..

21 minutes ago
 Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse ..

Anushka, Kohli issue statement about first glimpse of Vamika

29 minutes ago
 Auger-Aliassime faces Medvedev test after overcomi ..

Auger-Aliassime faces Medvedev test after overcoming Cilic

8 minutes ago
 Philippines logs 24,938 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 24,938 new COVID-19 cases

8 minutes ago
 Japan to expand COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency ..

Japan to expand COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to 30 prefectures

8 minutes ago
 Nearly 2.97 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administere ..

Nearly 2.97 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.