Russia Confirms 65,109 New COVID-19 Cases, 655 Deaths - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 65,109 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 63,205 on Sunday, and 655 deaths, down from 679 the day before, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"In total, 65,109 new cases were detected.

655 people died in past day," the center said.

In addition, the response center said that 5,970 people infected with COVID-19 have been hospitalized over the past 24 hours, a 3.9% decrease when compared to the day before.

In the same period, 21,714 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, according to the response center.