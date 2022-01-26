UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 02:04 PM

Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 74,692 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 67,809 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,315,801, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 74,692 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 67,809 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,315,801, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 657 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 328,105.

In the same period, 28,197 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,099,937, according to the response center.

Related Topics

Russia Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

Philippines logs 15,789 new COVID-19 cases

54 seconds ago
 Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person ..

Large Explosion in Athens Leaves at Least 1 Person Injured - Reports

55 seconds ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

57 seconds ago
 Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but faile ..

Opposition tried every tactic to get NRO but failed: Faisal Javed

3 minutes ago
 Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material ..

Russia Urges ECHR to Recognize Absence of Material Responsibility on Dutch MH17 ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.