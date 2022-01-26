Russia Confirms 74,692 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has confirmed 74,692 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 67,809 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,315,801, the federal response center said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) Russia has confirmed 74,692 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 67,809 the day before, which brings the cumulative total to 11,315,801, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

Over the past 24 hours, 657 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 328,105.

In the same period, 28,197 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,099,937, according to the response center.