UrduPoint.com

Russia Confirms 7,651 New COVID-19 Cases, 159 Deaths In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan Published April 25, 2022 | 04:38 PM

Russia Confirms 7,651 New COVID-19 Cases, 159 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia has detected 7,651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 800 less than a day before, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 18,144,788, with 159 new deaths, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russia has detected 7,651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 800 less than a day before, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 18,144,788, with 159 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day is estimated at 8,855 people, a 15.

7% decrease compared to the day prior.

"The prevalence rate of new coronavirus infection for the past week amounted to 41.32 per 100,000 population and decreased by 20.46% compared to the previous week," the center said.

Daily COVID-19 incidence in Russia has been declining steadily. On Saturday, 8,829 new cases were registered and 171 new deaths, with a slight decrease on Sunday at 8,446 new COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths.

Related Topics

Russia Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershir ..

Hasan Ali helps Lancashire overcome Gloucestershire rearguard in dramatic finale

22 minutes ago
 Biden to Nominate Envoy to Slovakia Bridget Brink ..

Biden to Nominate Envoy to Slovakia Bridget Brink as Ukraine Ambassador - White ..

50 seconds ago
 TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Supe ..

TECNO Brings a “Chottie EID, Bara Jashan” Super Ramadan Offer for fans

28 minutes ago
 AG Balochistan to hold open court

AG Balochistan to hold open court

52 seconds ago
 14 more AJK ministers sworn in

14 more AJK ministers sworn in

53 seconds ago
 Russia Sees No Risks of Transnistria Conflict Esca ..

Russia Sees No Risks of Transnistria Conflict Escalation - Foreign Ministry

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.