Russia Confirms 7,651 New COVID-19 Cases, 159 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) Russia has detected 7,651 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, about 800 less than a day before, bringing the cumulative number of infections to 18,144,788, with 159 new deaths, the Federal response center said on Monday.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day is estimated at 8,855 people, a 15.

7% decrease compared to the day prior.

"The prevalence rate of new coronavirus infection for the past week amounted to 41.32 per 100,000 population and decreased by 20.46% compared to the previous week," the center said.

Daily COVID-19 incidence in Russia has been declining steadily. On Saturday, 8,829 new cases were registered and 171 new deaths, with a slight decrease on Sunday at 8,446 new COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths.