Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record Of 36,339 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

Russia registered a new single-day record of 36,339 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 34,073 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,131,164, the federal response center said on Thursday

The previous record of 34,325 cases was confirmed on Monday.

"Over the past day, 36,339 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,230 cases (8.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.45%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,897 infections, up from 5,847 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,280 cases, up from 3,274, and the Moscow region with 2,318 cases, down from 2,590.

The response center reported a new record of 1,036 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,028 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 227,389.

In the same 24 hours, 25,895 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 25,231 the day before, bringing the total to 7,091,607.

