Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,930 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Russia registered a new single-day record of 37,930 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from the previous record 37,678 cases on October 23, bringing the cumulative total to 8,279,573, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 37,930 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,387 cases (9.0%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.46%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with�7,778 infections, up from 5,279 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,127 cases, down from 3,297, and the Moscow region with 2,693 cases, down from 3,030.

The response center reported new 1,069 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,072 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 231,669.

In the same 24 hours, 20,690 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 22,784 the day before, bringing the total to 7,186,611.