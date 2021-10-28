Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 40,096 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

UrduPoint.com

Russia registered a new single-day record of 40,096 COVID-19 cases, up from 36,582 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,392,697, the federal response center said on Thursday

The previous record of 37,930 cases was reported on Monday.

"Over the past day, 40,096 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,539 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.48%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 8,440 infections, up from 5,789 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,186 cases, up from 2,913, and the Moscow region with 2,639 cases, down from 2,670.

The response center reported a new single-day record of 1,159 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 1,123 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 235,057.

In the same 24 hours, 29,318 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 29,151 the day before, bringing the total to 7,272,053.

