Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia confirmed a record high of 31,299 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 28,717 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,892,980, the federal response center said on Thursday

"Over the past day, 31,299 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,767 cases (8.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.40%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 6,712 infections, up from 4,410 the day before.

The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 2,345 cases, down from 2,470, and the Moscow region with 1,911 cases, up from 1,898.

The response center reported a new record of 986 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 984 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 220,315.

In the same 24 hours, 21,670 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 21,801 the day before, bringing the total to 6,937,756.

