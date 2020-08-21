UrduPoint.com
Russia COVID-19 Cases Up 4,870 To 946,976

Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:27 PM

Russia registered 4,870 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 946,976, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,870 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 946,976, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Friday.

Meanwhile, 90 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 16,189.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 690 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 255,826, the response center said.

According to the statement, 761,330 people have recovered so far, including 5,817 over the past day.

As of Thursday, 222,304 people were still under medical observation, while over 33.8 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Friday in a separate statement.

More Stories From Health

