Russia Delivers Systems, Reagents for 900,000 COVID-19 Tests to 35 Countries - Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 12:41 PM

Russia has delivered to 35 foreign nations test systems and reagents for conducting as many as 900,000 COVID-19 tests, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russia has delivered to 35 foreign nations test systems and reagents for conducting as many as 900,000 COVID-19 tests, Anna Popova, the head of the Rospotrebnadzor public health watchdog, said on Monday.

"As for Rospotrebnadzor's diagnostics equipment deliveries, we have delivered PCR test systems and reagents sufficient for 900,000 tests to 35 countries across the world," Popova said in a presentation at the All-Russian Congress on Infectious Diseases.

