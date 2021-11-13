UrduPoint.com

Russia-Developed COVID-19 Drug To Start Production In December - Firm To Sputnik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 02:37 PM

Russia-Developed COVID-19 Drug to Start Production in December - Firm to Sputnik

The production of the Favipiravir antiviral drug that will be used in COVID-19 vaccines will commence in December, the press service of the Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2021) The production of the Favipiravir antiviral drug that will be used in COVID-19 vaccines will commence in December, the press service of the Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed told Sputnik.

"Production will start in December," a Promomed spokesperson said.

On November 12, the drug was registered as a means to treat COVID-19 through vaccinations. It will be put into circulation for the next 5 years.

The drug was approved by Russia's health ministry to be developed into pills in 2020 and sold under the name of Areplivir to treat COVID-19 infections. Its chemical base was initially developed by Japanese company Fujifilm Holdings Corp as an influenza drug.

Related Topics

Russia Company November December Influenza 2020

Recent Stories

Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland bor ..

Russia has 'nothing to do' with Belarus-Poland border crisis: Putin

54 seconds ago
 Pak Army to organize free medical camp in Badin on ..

Pak Army to organize free medical camp in Badin on 16 November

56 seconds ago
 No increase in fertilizer prices, black-marketers ..

No increase in fertilizer prices, black-marketers to be punished strictly: Huss ..

57 seconds ago
 Veteran drama, film star Suhail Asghar passes away ..

Veteran drama, film star Suhail Asghar passes away

1 minute ago
 Rizwan says Pakistan’s players are passionate li ..

Rizwan says Pakistan’s players are passionate like soldiers

25 minutes ago
 Putin Says Reasons for EU Migration Crisis Down to ..

Putin Says Reasons for EU Migration Crisis Down to Europe's Military Past, High ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.