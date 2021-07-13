(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Russia did not make decisions on the COVID-19 vaccination similar to the one made in France but decisions like that are being implemented on the regional level, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that everyone who works at hospitals has to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The president also said that a sanitary pass indicating a vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19 will become mandatory in France from August to visit bars, restaurants, as well as when boarding a train or plane.

"So far, no decisions have been made on this issue ... But elements of such decisions have already begun to be implemented at the regional level. Heads of regions make decisions based on their special powers, which are given to them by the Federal center," Peskov told reports.

The spokesman also said that vaccination measures, like in France, "unfortunately, can become unavoidable in order to overcome this pandemic and prevent further outbreaks."