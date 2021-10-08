Russia, EU Regulator Made Significant Progress With Sputnik V Registration - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Friday that a significant progress was achieved with Sputnik V vaccine registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and emphasized that politicians should not interfere in the professional dialogue on the matter but provide assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted on Friday that a significant progress was achieved with Sputnik V vaccine registration by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and emphasized that politicians should not interfere in the professional dialogue on the matter but provide assistance.

"We are cooperating with the EMA on Sputnik V registration, we have achieved a significant progress.

We are currently at the stage of the so-called gradual examination," Lavrov told members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia.

"It is important to resolve all the issues with registration and mutual vaccine recognition on the basis of a professional dialogue between healthcare, sanitary and epidemiology experts. Politicians should certainly not interfere, they should provide all kinds of assistance to this professional dialogue," Lavrov added.