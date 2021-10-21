Russia Finalizing Extra Documents Needed for Sputnik V Certification by EMA - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Russian production facilities are finalizing preparations of the additional documents requested by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) that are necessary for completing the certification of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Thursday.

"Production facilities are finalizing preparations of the additionally requested documents that are necessary for completing the process of vaccine certification by the EMA," Kuznetsov told reporters.