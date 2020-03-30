Russia Fully Monitoring 82% of Arrivals From COVID-19 Hit Countries - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian authorities are fully monitoring some 82 percent of the people arriving from countries hit by the coronavirus infection, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer oversight watchdog, said Monday.

According to Popova, Russians are still arriving from countries experiencing the height of the outbreak.

"At the moment, we and the Interior Ministry are monitoring about 737,000 Russians, who are in self-isolation, and ensuring the self-isolation is a big problem, but, at the same time, we and the Interior Ministry are able to fully track some 82 percent of all the arrivals in the first two days," Popova said.

According to the official, the remaining roughly 20 percent are in Russia only in transit on their way to another destination.