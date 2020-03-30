UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Fully Monitoring 82% Of Arrivals From COVID-19 Hit Countries - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Russia Fully Monitoring 82% of Arrivals From COVID-19 Hit Countries - Official

Russian authorities are fully monitoring some 82 percent of the people arriving from countries hit by the coronavirus infection, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer oversight watchdog, said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Russian authorities are fully monitoring some 82 percent of the people arriving from countries hit by the coronavirus infection, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer oversight watchdog, said Monday.

According to Popova, Russians are still arriving from countries experiencing the height of the outbreak.

"At the moment, we and the Interior Ministry are monitoring about 737,000 Russians, who are in self-isolation, and ensuring the self-isolation is a big problem, but, at the same time, we and the Interior Ministry are able to fully track some 82 percent of all the arrivals in the first two days," Popova said.

According to the official, the remaining roughly 20 percent are in Russia only in transit on their way to another destination.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Same All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian Government Refutes 'Baseless' Rumors About ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship Zaandam to Start Movin ..

1 minute ago

200 hand sanitizers given to MS Bahawal Victoria H ..

1 minute ago

PCST team creates online 'Corona Virus Knowledge C ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner directs to change mobile health vans ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking steps to ensure availability of daily ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.