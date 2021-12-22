Russia, Iran, Turkey Reiterate Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis in Syria Amid COVID-19

Russia, Iran and Turkey on Wednesday again voiced their concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the joint statement of the trio which concluded the 17th meeting on Syria in the Astana Format that took place in Nur-Sulta

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Russia, Iran and Turkey on Wednesday again voiced their concern over the humanitarian situation in Syria amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the joint statement of the trio which concluded the 17th meeting on Syria in the Astana Format that took place in Nur-Sultan.

"(The sides) reiterated grave concern at the humanitarian situation in Syria and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which presents a profound challenge to health system, socio-economic and humanitarian situation in Syria. Rejected all unilateral sanctions, which are in contravention of international law, international humanitarian law and the UN Charter," the statement said.

Syria has been torn apart by an armed conflict since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State group (terrorist group, banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced. Though anti-militant security sweeps continue in some regions, the priority is currently given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.

According to data published by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 6 million people are displaced within Syria, and as many as 6.6 million Syrians have fled the country as refugees since 2011.