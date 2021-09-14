Russia, Israel in Talks on Recognizing Sputnik V COVID Vaccine - Tourism Minister

Russia and Israel are holding negotiations on the recognition of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at the level of health and foreign ministries to facilitate tourism and movement of people between both nations, Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said in an interview with Sputnik

"There are some negotiations both at the foreign ministry, the health ministry ... I heard it was about Sputnik V. But so far, I do not have enough information," Razvozov said when asked about the mutual vaccine recognition.

The minister added that starting Sunday, Israel would open borders to tourists from countries that use coronavirus vaccines approved by the US food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. Tourists from Russia still have to take PCR tests to visit Israel.