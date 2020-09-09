UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Launches Phase 3 Of Post-Registration Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Russia Launches Phase 3 of Post-Registration Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

The third phase of the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 starts on Wednesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The third phase of the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 starts on Wednesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

"Today, we are launching the third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus," Murashko said at a medical congress.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Russia August Congress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘There are two Pakistans in New Pakistan’

10 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Municipality launch ..

20 minutes ago

Infrastructure to be Australia's economic "savior" ..

5 minutes ago

Tractor-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Kh ..

5 minutes ago

UNHCR Ready to Provide Necessary Aid After Massive ..

5 minutes ago

670 suspected dengue cases reported in 24 hours

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.