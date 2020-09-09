- Home
Russia Launches Phase 3 Of Post-Registration Trials Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The third phase of the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 starts on Wednesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.
"Today, we are launching the third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus," Murashko said at a medical congress.
On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.