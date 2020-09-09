Russia Launches Phase 3 of Post-Registration Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Minister

The third phase of the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 starts on Wednesday, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said

"Today, we are launching the third phase of the clinical trials of the vaccine against the coronavirus," Murashko said at a medical congress.

On August 11, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19.