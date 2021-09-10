UrduPoint.com

Russia Lifts Restrictions On Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 01:13 PM

Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Response Center

Russia is lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus starting from September 21, the national coronavirus response center announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia is lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus starting from September 21, the national coronavirus response center announced on Friday.

"The response center for the prevention of import and spreading of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia considered lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus.

Following a discussion, the government decided to remove all restrictions on air traffic with Belarus from September 21, 2021," the center said in a statement.

Related Topics

Import Russia Traffic Belarus September All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On Wa ..

Ukrainian President Says Possibility of Full-On War With Russia Exists

3 minutes ago
 Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

Seventh UAE aid plane arrives in Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal Wi ..

Japan's Kono Says Important to Reach Peace Deal With Russia

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of A ..

Pakistan Denies Role in Facilitating Takeover of Afghanistan's Panjshir - Report ..

9 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last ..

COVID-19 claims 83 more lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

27 minutes ago
 Ukraine Ready for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

Ukraine Ready for NATO Membership - Zelenskyy

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.