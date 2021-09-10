Russia Lifts Restrictions on Belarus Flights From September 21 - COVID-19 Response Center

Russia is lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus starting from September 21, the national coronavirus response center announced on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia is lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus starting from September 21, the national coronavirus response center announced on Friday.

"The response center for the prevention of import and spreading of the novel coronavirus infection in Russia considered lifting restrictions on air traffic with Belarus.

Following a discussion, the government decided to remove all restrictions on air traffic with Belarus from September 21, 2021," the center said in a statement.