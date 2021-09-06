UrduPoint.com

Russia Logs 17,856 New COVID-19 Infections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:48 PM

Russia logs 17,856 new COVID-19 infections

Russia has confirmed 17,856 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,030,455, the official monitoring and response center said Monday

MOSCOW, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Russia has confirmed 17,856 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,030,455, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 790 to 187,990.

The number of recoveries increased by 14,276 to 6,285,007.

Moscow reported 1,463 new cases, taking its total to 1,576,818.

According to media reports, more than 38.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.

Related Topics

Russia Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

3 minutes ago
 Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with to ..

Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with toll reaching 248

3 minutes ago
 Over 8,000 China-Europe freight train trips made t ..

Over 8,000 China-Europe freight train trips made through Xinjiang

3 minutes ago
 Afghan Private Universities Divide Classrooms Into ..

Afghan Private Universities Divide Classrooms Into Male, Female Zones

3 minutes ago
 UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme cou ..

UAE participates in 6th meeting of GCC supreme courts

21 minutes ago
 Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

Fighting to fix the country’s system, says PM

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.