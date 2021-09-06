Russia logs 17,856 new COVID-19 infections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, Sept. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:Russia has confirmed 17,856 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 7,030,455, the official monitoring and response center said Monday.

The nationwide death toll grew by 790 to 187,990.

The number of recoveries increased by 14,276 to 6,285,007.

Moscow reported 1,463 new cases, taking its total to 1,576,818.

According to media reports, more than 38.3 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far.