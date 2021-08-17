UrduPoint.com

Russia Logs 20,958 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 04:06 PM

Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

Russia registered 20,958 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,642,559, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 20,958 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,642,559, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national death toll from the virus grew by 805 to 172,110, and the total number of recoveries increased by 18,407 to 5,918,324.

Meanwhile, Moscow -- Russia's worst-hit region -- reported 2,006 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,545,654.

More than 32 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Media From Million

Recent Stories

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh ..

Man who vandalized statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh arrested

3 minutes ago
 Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activ ..

Chinese astronauts to conduct extravehicular activities for second time

4 minutes ago
 Russian military aircraft crashes during test flig ..

Russian military aircraft crashes during test flight

4 minutes ago
 New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Dete ..

New Zealand Imposes Nationwide Lockdown After Detecting 1 Case of Delta Variant

4 minutes ago
 Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new P ..

Malaysian king urges politicians to unite as new PM hunt starts

4 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.