Russia logs 20,958 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Russia registered 20,958 new corona-virus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 6,642,559, the official monitoring and response center said Tuesday.

The national death toll from the virus grew by 805 to 172,110, and the total number of recoveries increased by 18,407 to 5,918,324.

Meanwhile, Moscow -- Russia's worst-hit region -- reported 2,006 new cases, taking the city's total caseload to 1,545,654.

More than 32 million Russians have been fully vaccinated so far, according to media reports.