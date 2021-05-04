UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Logs Lowest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

Russia logs lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 7,770 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count since Sept. 26 last year, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) Russia confirmed 7,770 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count since Sept. 26 last year, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The country's caseload reached 4,839,514, while COVID-19 death toll rose by 337 to 111,535 in the past day.

And the number of recoveries grew by 6,755 to 4,457,044.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,050 new cases, taking its total to 1,103,403.

So far, more than 130.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.

Related Topics

Russia May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricketers undergoes training at National High Per ..

12 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Police launch ‘St ..

15 minutes ago

Kamran Bangash says 606 FIRs lodged, 1406 fined ov ..

6 minutes ago

Gates Divorce From Wife Melinda Could Be Most Expe ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey 'neutralized' 115 terrorists in April

6 minutes ago

S. Korea, U.S., Japan to hold FM talks at G-7 meet ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.