Russia logs lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) Russia confirmed 7,770 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily count since Sept. 26 last year, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

The country's caseload reached 4,839,514, while COVID-19 death toll rose by 337 to 111,535 in the past day.

And the number of recoveries grew by 6,755 to 4,457,044.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,050 new cases, taking its total to 1,103,403.

So far, more than 130.2 million coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.