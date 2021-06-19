UrduPoint.com
Russia Logs Nearly 18,000 COVID-19 Cases In One Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 01:50 PM

Russia has logged 17,906 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,262 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,299,215, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2021) Russia has logged 17,906 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 17,262 the day before, taking the cumulative total to 5,299,215, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 17,906 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,205 cases (17.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.34%.

Moscow confirmed a new record of 9,120 daily infections, up from 9,056 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,456 cases, up from 1,254 cases the day before, and St. Petersburg with 996 infections, up from 970 the day before.

The response center reported 466 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 453 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 128,911.

In the same 24 hours, 10,684 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 10,954 the day before, bringing the total to 4,861,343.

