Russia Might Produce 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Per Year in 2022 - Industry Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russia has the CA(acity to increase its COVID-19 vaccine production to 2 billion doses per year in 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister said on Saturday.

"We have reserves, and we already export these products (vaccine doses), and we have the capacity to manufacture 2 billion (vaccine doses) next year," Denis Manturov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.