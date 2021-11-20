UrduPoint.com

Russia Might Produce 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Per Year In 2022 - Industry Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Russia Might Produce 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Per Year in 2022 - Industry Minister

Russia has the ca(acity to increase its COVID-19 vaccine production to 2 billion doses per year in 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russia has the CA(acity to increase its COVID-19 vaccine production to 2 billion doses per year in 2022, Russian Industry and Trade Minister said on Saturday.

"We have reserves, and we already export these products (vaccine doses), and we have the capacity to manufacture 2 billion (vaccine doses) next year," Denis Manturov told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Sidhu arrives at Kartarpur for 552nd birth anniver ..

Sidhu arrives at Kartarpur for 552nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

23 minutes ago
 RTA opens 4-lane bridge linking Al Manama, Al Meyd ..

RTA opens 4-lane bridge linking Al Manama, Al Meydan streets

25 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers ..

PM Imran Khan directs action against govt officers for faking complaints, resolu ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past ..

Russia Registers 37,120 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

28 minutes ago
 Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zea ..

Waikato overcome Covid disruption to claim New Zealand crown

28 minutes ago
 President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to p ..

President Xi Jinping urges continuous efforts to promote high-quality BRI develo ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.