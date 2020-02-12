Russia, N. Korea to Establish Expert Cooperation on Coronavirus Fight - Russian Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has expressed the belief, in his interview with Sputnik, that Moscow and Pyongyang will establish expert cooperation on fighting the novel coronavirus, originating in China

"I am sure that the two countries' experts will establish cooperation on the coronavirus spreading problematic, including on information exchange, and, if we develop a vaccine, they will share experience in disease prevention and curing methods," Matsegora said.

He added that air and railroad traffic between Russia and North Korea was suspended until March 1 amid the threat of coronavirus spreading.