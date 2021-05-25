UrduPoint.com
Russia Proposes WHO Speed Up Vaccine Prequalification Procedure - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

Russia suggests that the World Health Organization (WHO) speed up its prequalification procedure for new vaccines and drugs, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia suggests that the World Health Organization (WHO) speed up its prequalification procedure for new vaccines and drugs, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

Last week, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova expressed the belief that the WHO should accelerate the procedure, as this would help add new shots to its portfolio.

"We propose that the World Health Organization optimize the procedure for prequalification of new vaccines and medicines with the aim of reducing the timeline for considering applications," Murashko said at the 74th session of the World Health Assembly.

The WHO provides a prequalification service to evaluate the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines, including vaccines, to aid international purchasing organizations in making a choice among the variety of products.

