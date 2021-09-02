Russia Put on Market Over 70Mln Full Doses of Coronavirus Vaccines - Industry Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Russia has put on market over 70 million full doses of coronavirus vaccines, mostly Sputnik V, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, stressing that the country is not facing vaccine shortage.

"As of now, over 70 million full doses of various vaccines have been put into circulation. Of course, this is mostly Sputnik V. In August alone, 37.5 million full doses were produced," Manturov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"There is definitely no shortage in regions. As of yesterday, the total stock neared 15 million doses in different stages, some delivered, some in storage, some in transit," Manturov continued.