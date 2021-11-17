Russia Ready to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccines to Moldova - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Russia is ready to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"I confirmed Moscow's readiness to continue to provide the necessary assistance to our Moldovan friends, including the supply of Russian vaccines to the republic and other types of cooperation," Lavrov told reporters after a meeting with his Moldovan counterpart, Nikolae Popescu.