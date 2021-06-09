UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 10,407 New COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 01:46 PM

Russia Records 10,407 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) Russia registered 10,407 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,977 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,156,250, the Federal response center said on Wednesday.

The single-day increase in COVID-19 is up to its highest level since March 7.

"Over the past day, 10,407 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,682 cases (16,2 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase is 0.20 percent.

Moscow confirmed 4,124 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 3,817 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 852 new cases, up from 846 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 781 cases, up from 776 the day before.

The response center reported 399 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 379 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 124,895

In the same 24 hours, 9.814 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 8.883 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,761,899.

