Russia Records 11,231 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Russia has registered record many 11,231 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours (10,559 yesterday), bringing the total to 177,160, the national coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 11,231 COVID-19 cases have been registered in 84 regions. Of these, 5,471 (or 48.7 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the center said in a statement.

This brings the total tally to 177,160 (+6.

8 percent) in 85 regions across Russia.

Of all the new cases, 6,703 have been registered in Moscow (which is a new record for the city), 842 in Moscow region and 312 in Niznhy Novgorod region (compared to yesterday's 5,858, 829 and 272, respectively).

The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 88 (86 yesterday) to 1,625.

As many as 2,476 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours (1,462 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 23,803.