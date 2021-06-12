UrduPoint.com
Russia Records 13,510 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:21 PM

Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 15, as 13,510 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 12,505 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,193,964, the federal response center said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Russia's single-day coronavirus increase surged to the highest level since February 15, as 13,510 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours (up from 12,505 the day before), which brought the cumulative total to 5,193,964, the Federal response center said on Saturday.

"Over the past day, 13,510 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,170 cases (16.1%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,701 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 5,853 the day before.

This is is the highest single-day increase since December 26. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 867 new cases, up from 863 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 889 cases, up from 837 the day before.

The response center reported 399 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 396 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 126,073.

In the same 24 hours, 9,986 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 10,188 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,792,169.

