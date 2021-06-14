UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 13,721 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:40 PM

Russia Records 13,721 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 13,721 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 14,723 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,222,408, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia registered 13,721 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 14,723 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,222,408, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 13,721 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,223 cases (16.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26%.

Moscow confirmed 6,590 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 7,704 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,043 cases, up from 953 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 865 new cases, up from 862 the day before

The response center reported 371 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 357 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 126,801.

In the same 24 hours, 8,312 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,166 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,809,647.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Faf du Plessis faces memory loss following concusi ..

6 minutes ago

Minsk Court Rejects Complaint of Russian National ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination successfully underway in P ..

3 minutes ago

Putin expects 'constructive' cooperation with new ..

3 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General Receives Chinese Ambassador ..

10 minutes ago

Local POL production increases 17.52% in 10 months ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.