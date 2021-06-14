Russia Records 13,721 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 13,721 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 14,723 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,222,408, the federal response center said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia registered 13,721 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 14,723 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,222,408, the Federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 13,721 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,223 cases (16.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26%.

Moscow confirmed 6,590 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 7,704 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,043 cases, up from 953 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 865 new cases, up from 862 the day before

The response center reported 371 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 357 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 126,801.

In the same 24 hours, 8,312 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, down from 9,166 the previous day, bringing the total to 4,809,647.