UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Records 14,057 COVID-19 Cases In Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

Russia Records 14,057 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 14,057 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,397 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,264,047, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia registered 14,057 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,397 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,264,047, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 14,057 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,175 cases (15.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,195 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 5,782 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,208 cases, up from 1,187 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 946 new cases, up from 927 the day before.

The response center reported 416 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 396 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 127,992.

In the same 24 hours, 11,205 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 10,256 the day before, bringing the total to 4,839,705.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia St. Petersburg Same From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Australia Stops Recommending AstraZeneca Vaccine f ..

5 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Lifts COVID-Linked State o ..

5 minutes ago

Clashes With Taliban in Northern Afghanistan Leave ..

5 minutes ago

Entry of guests, visitors banned during KP budget ..

12 minutes ago

Authorities directed to remove encroachments from ..

12 minutes ago

Corrupt leaders tarnish country's image : Dr. Shah ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.