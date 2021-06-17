Russia Records 14,057 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

Russia registered 14,057 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,397 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,264,047, the federal response center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) Russia registered 14,057 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 13,397 the day before, which brought the cumulative total to 5,264,047, the Federal response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past day, 14,057 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,175 cases (15.5 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.27 percent.

Moscow confirmed 6,195 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 5,782 the day before.

The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,208 cases, up from 1,187 the day before, and St. Petersburg with 946 new cases, up from 927 the day before.

The response center reported 416 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, up from 396 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 127,992.

In the same 24 hours, 11,205 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, up from 10,256 the day before, bringing the total to 4,839,705.